Congress has done more for Bengaluru than BJP, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday asserted that the Congress party has contributed more to Bengaluru’s development than any other political party, taking a direct swipe at the BJP for “making noise but doing little.” DK Shivakumar also announced the formation of a new administrative body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority.(PTI)

According to news agency ANI, speaking at a meeting of party workers and leaders in Dasarahalli Assembly constituency, Shivakumar laid out an ambitious vision for the city’s future, including projects worth ₹1 lakh crore to meet the demands of Bengaluru’s rapidly growing population.

"Projects worth ₹ 1 lakh crore planned"

“Bengaluru’s population has grown from 70 lakh to 1.5 crore in the last two decades. We have planned projects worth ₹1 lakh crore for the development of the city,” Shivakumar said.

“It was not the BJP that built the flyovers on Tumkur Road, Airport Road, Hosur Road and Kolar Road. These were sanctioned by the Manmohan Singh government.”

He also announced the formation of a new administrative body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, to cater to the growing needs of the metropolis. “We will meet with MLAs and ministers to decide the number of corporations under this authority. Elections will be held once the corporations are formed,” he said.

Shivakumar, who also heads the state Congress unit, took the opportunity to highlight the implementation of the party’s five poll guarantee schemes. “When I took oath as KPCC President, I said the Congress will win if the youth and women decide so. They did, and we are repaying that trust with our five guarantees. We have delivered on our promises,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, he accused the party of failing to launch any comparable welfare schemes during its previous tenure. “The BJP was in power for four years, but did not come up with schemes like ours. They are about more noise and little action,” he said. He also cited the example of Manjanna, a Congress candidate who lost the election but still facilitated e-khatha for 8,000 families in the constituency.

Shivakumar also reiterated his commitment to the controversial Hemavati Express Link Canal project, stating that 40% of the work had already been completed and there was no reason to halt it now. “Despite protests, the Express Link Canal project will continue,” he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

