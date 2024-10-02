Congress worker removes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's shoes while holding Indian flag. Watch video

A Congress worker, holding the tricolour in his hands, was seen removing the shoes of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he arrived to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. The worker bent down to take off the CM’s shoes before he entered the memorial. The worker bent down to take off the CM Siddaramaiah's shoes before he entered the memorial.(ANI)

A man present at the scene quickly intervened, removing the flag from the worker's hands as he continued removing Siddaramaiah’s shoes. The video of the incident, shared by ANI, has sparked reactions across social media.

Watch the video here:

BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonawala said Siddaramaiah as the 'poster boy of corruption' and accused him of insulting the tricolour and Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

Social media too is full of reactions following the incident. One user on X criticized the situation, stating, "So a Congress sitting CM can’t even remove his own shoes. What a disgrace."

Another post questioned the event's significance, asking, "Is this what the actual Congress culture is???"

Siddaramaiah and MUDA

This comes at a time when Lokayukta and ED probes are on against Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, as per the direction of the courts. Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.

The order of the Special Court came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah. The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

