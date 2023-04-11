Covid-19: Karnataka records two deaths, positivity rate at 7.5%

As Covid-19 cases continued to spike in the country, southern state Karnataka saw a positivity rate of 7.47 per cent on Monday, compared to the 2.92 per cent recorded the day before. The state recorded two deaths, one from Ballari and the other from Mysuru, compared to no deaths on the previous day. Covid infections in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

It logged 191 fresh cases on Monday, slightly lower than the 197 cases registered on Sunday. Of these, 120 cases came from state capital Bengaluru alone, data from the health department said. With 346 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload inched down to 1,673.

As many as 2,554 samples were tested in the state, of which 1,181 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 1,373 were RT-PCR and other tests. The state also screened 125 passengers at international airports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Among individual districts, 15 cases were reported from Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere and Kalaburagi each. Meanwhile, around 16 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases.

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru continued to record a surge in fresh infections, recording 120 new cases compared to 71 on Sunday. Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.79 lakhs. Meanwhile, the country saw 5,675 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, decreasing marginally from the previous day's count.

As Covid infections in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday advised citizens not to panic, and advised they should maintain proper hygiene.