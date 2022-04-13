Covid-19: Karnataka reports 55 new cases, zero fatality
Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 55 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality, taking the total infections to 39,46,176 till date, the State Health Department said.
Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 46 while Dharwad reported four infections, two in Mysuru and one each in Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural and Dakshina Kannada. There were zero infections and fatalities in 25 districts of the state.
A bulletin said 62 people were discharged today, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,04,639 till date. Active cases stood at 1,438.
The positivity rate for the day was 0.52 per cent.
A total of 10,423 tests was conducted, those included 7,706 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.57 crore till date.
There were 73,821 inoculations, taking the total vaccinated to 10.51 crore so far, the department said.
-
Elgar Parishad case: HC dismisses Varavara Rao’s plea for permanent bail, extends temporary bail by 3 months
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao, seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
-
Silver Oak riot: Court allows Satara police custody of arrested lawyer
Mumbai The Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday allowed Satara city police to take advocate Gunratan Sadavarte in custody, arrested in connection with the riots outside Silver Oak – the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, in connection with a case registered at Satara in October 2020, even as the Gamdevi police named his wife Jaishri Patil an accused in the riots case.
-
Man suffers from minor burn injuries after candle blows up on him as birthday party in Ambernath goes awry
Twenty one-year-old Rahul Maurya from Ambernath suffered minor burn injuries during his birthday celebration when a sparkling candle blew up on him after his friends threw wheat flour and eggs on him to prank him. A horrified video of his birthday went viral. In the video, his friends are seen gathered on a road and lit two sparkling candles, one was on the cake and the other was in Maurya's hand.
-
25 people faint after drinking fruit juice in Gurugram temple
Twenty-five people, mostly women and children, fainted at a temple here after consuming fruit juice offered by a man, who told them it was 'prasad', said police, which suspects the drink was laced with a sedative. The incident happened at the Budho Mata temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, they said. Police said the unidentified man was serving the fruit juice on the temple's premises, claiming it to be 'prasad'.
-
ED attaches eight properties owned by Nawab Malik, family
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik, his family members, and the family firms - Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The properties are the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats in Kurla west, two flats in Bandra west, and 147 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district. Malik, 62, is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
