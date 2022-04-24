Covid-19: Karnataka reports 60 new cases, zero fatalities
Karnataka recorded 60 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934.
For almost a month, the fatalities have stood at 40,057 due to nil Covid-19 deaths, said the state health department in a bulletin.
Of the total infections, Bengaluru Urban district saw 57 while Chitradurga, Dharwad and Vijayapura reported one infection each. There were zero infections in 27 districts of the state.
Sixty-three people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,05,159 till date, the bulletin said.
Active cases stood at 1,676 and the positivity rate for the day was 0.72 per cent.
As many as 8,263 tests were conducted, including 6,673 RT-PCR tests. The total Covid-19 tests done so far is 6.58 crore.
Also, 7,208 people were administered vaccines on the day, taking the total vaccinated count to 10.57 crore till now, the health department further said.
