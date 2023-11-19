close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Cricket World Cup Finals: Match to be broadcast live in all district stadiums of Karnataka

Cricket World Cup Finals: Match to be broadcast live in all district stadiums of Karnataka

ByYamini C S
Nov 19, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the World Cup Final between India and Australia will be aired live in all district stadiums.

Karnataka geared up for the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia today, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing on social media that the match will be aired live in all district stadiums.

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar also wished Team India ahead of the clash, advising the players to “play with passion, determination, and unwavering spirit.” (AP/Representational image)
Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar also wished Team India ahead of the clash, advising the players to “play with passion, determination, and unwavering spirit.” (AP/Representational image)

The CM wrote on microblogging site ‘X’, formerly Twitter, on Saturday night that the final match will be broadcast live on the big screens of all district stadiums in the state. He also urged cricket enthusiasts and supporters to make use of the facility and get together for the country.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

ALSO READ | ‘They played phenomenal cricket till now’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar wishes Team India ahead of World Cup final

“In order to benefit all the cricket lovers of the country, the final match of tomorrow's World Cup tournament has been arranged to be broadcast live on big screens in all the district stadiums of the state. I request cricket fans to use this opportunity to relive the exciting moments of the final match,” CM Siddaramaiah wrote in the post.

The Deputy Chief Minister of the state, DK Shivakumar, also wished Team India ahead of the clash, advising the players to “play with passion, determination, and unwavering spirit.”

ALSO READ | What if India vs Australia World Cup final ends in a tie like 2019? ICC's major Super Over rule change explained

“I extend my warmest wishes to the Men in Blue as they prepare to face Australia in the Cricket World Cup final today. As the entire nation eagerly awaits for this final spectacular display, play with passion, determination, and unwavering spirit. May our boys' determination and grit lead them to victory! #INDvsAUSfinal #Worldcupfinal2023,” He wrote on social media.

ALSO READ | "India will win the trophy": Urvashi Rautela hopeful about India's victory against Australia in World Cup Final 2023

Other political leaders including the BJP unit of Karnataka also wished the team well, writing, “Chakde Team India….”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out