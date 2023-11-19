Cricket World Cup Finals: Match to be broadcast live in all district stadiums of Karnataka

Karnataka geared up for the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia today, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing on social media that the match will be aired live in all district stadiums. Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar also wished Team India ahead of the clash, advising the players to “play with passion, determination, and unwavering spirit.” (AP/Representational image)

The CM wrote on microblogging site ‘X’, formerly Twitter, on Saturday night that the final match will be broadcast live on the big screens of all district stadiums in the state. He also urged cricket enthusiasts and supporters to make use of the facility and get together for the country.

“In order to benefit all the cricket lovers of the country, the final match of tomorrow's World Cup tournament has been arranged to be broadcast live on big screens in all the district stadiums of the state. I request cricket fans to use this opportunity to relive the exciting moments of the final match,” CM Siddaramaiah wrote in the post.

The Deputy Chief Minister of the state, DK Shivakumar, also wished Team India ahead of the clash, advising the players to “play with passion, determination, and unwavering spirit.”

“I extend my warmest wishes to the Men in Blue as they prepare to face Australia in the Cricket World Cup final today. As the entire nation eagerly awaits for this final spectacular display, play with passion, determination, and unwavering spirit. May our boys' determination and grit lead them to victory! #INDvsAUSfinal #Worldcupfinal2023,” He wrote on social media.

Other political leaders including the BJP unit of Karnataka also wished the team well, writing, “Chakde Team India….”