‘They played phenomenal cricket till now’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar wishes Team India ahead of World Cup final

Ahead of the India vs Australia World Cup summit clash, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that Rohit Sharma's side will lift the silverware this year. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister also wished the Men in Blue well for the final, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"The team has played phenomenal cricket till now, and I wish they continue that performance in the finals too. India will lift this World Cup is my belief and every Indian's belief too," Shivakumar said.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

This encounter will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter, which India lost by 125 runs.

The final match of the marquee tournament will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.