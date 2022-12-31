Dalit student alleges harassment over caste in dental college: Police

A Bengaluru-based final year post-graduation Dalit student of a dental college filed a complaint with the police on Thursday alleging she was ragged and assaulted by five Kerala-based students in Dakshina Kannada district, officials said on Friday.

Sullia police in Dakshina Kannada said, “27-year-old Pallavi, a final year student of KVG dental college in Sullia, said she was allegedly tortured and ragged by five students -- Vishak, Aishwarya R, Alpha Marie Mathya, Denel Sebastian and Rishikesh -- for several months as she belonged to Scheduled Caste.”

In her complaint, she alleged that on December 21, when she, her brother and a friend were returning to the hostel at night, the accused abused her in name of caste and assaulted them.

“I complained to the college principal and head of the department on December 22 about the incident. But they did not initiate any action against them,” Pallavi said in her complaint. “I was admitted to Mysuru hospital after suffering minor injuries and later shifted to Bengaluru hospital, where I’m still undergoing treatment,” she added.

Meanwhile, one of the accused filed a countercase against Pallavi, her brother and two other persons for allegedly ragging, threatening and assaulting him with a jack lever.

Vishak, a third-year student of the same college, alleged that he had gone out at about 10.30 pm on December 21 to drop off his friend when an Innova car followed them.

“Pallavi, Hanif, her brother, and Harish, a student of the same college, and an unidentified person came to me, caught him by the collar, hurled expletives at him and assaulted him with a jack lever,” he said in his complaint.

Vishak said in his complaint that Pallavi had assaulted Daya, the college mate of Vishak, a few days ago.

Sullia police have registered a case under Sections 324, 504 R/W 34 of the IPC against Pallavi, Hanif, her elder brother and an unidentified person in this connection.

Based on Dr Pallavi’s complaint, the police have registered a case against five persons under the SC/ST atrocity act and IPC sections 324 and 323.

“We have registered both FIRs based on complaints filed by the two parties. We will investigate and add more sections based on evidence,” Puttur deputy SP and investigation officer Veeraiah Hiremath said.

“There is no truth in the ragging complaint that occurred on the college premises. Media reports are baseless and far from the truth,” KVG dental college principal Dr Moksha Naik said. He said he has also issued a press note regarding this.