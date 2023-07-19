The long-standing demand to make Tulu an official language in Karnataka was once again brought up by the Coastal Karnataka’s MLAs in Assembly on Tuesday. Congress MLA from Puttur, Ashok Kumar Rai reminded that a report by Mohan Alva’s committee was already submitted to the government to announce Tulu as the second official language of Karnataka. Demand to make Tulu second official language of Karnataka arises in Assembly(PTI)

Speaking at the assembly, Rai said, “More than one crore people in Karnataka speak Tulu language. Not just in Karnataka, but there is a Tulu academy in neighboring Kerala as well. Even in United States, many universities allow to fill forms in Tulu language. Mohan Alva’s committee had already submitted a report to the government regarding this, and it is high time to announce Tulu as one of the official languages in Karnataka.” A few other MLAs joined Rai and supported his demand to make Tulu the second official language in Karnataka.

Responding to MLAs, Shivaraj Tangadi assured that he will consult concerned departments and the government will take a mindful decision on the demand.

The demand to declare Tulu as the second official has been around for a while. In 2008, then chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that Tulu will be declared as the official language. There were also many campaigns regarding the need to make Tulu the official language as a large section of the people speak the language in coastal Karnataka region such as Udupi and Mangaluru districts.

