Deve Gowda meets PM Modi, submits memorandum concerning development of Karnataka

Published on Dec 14, 2022 08:32 AM IST

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda submitted a memorandum to PM Modi on issues focusing on the Hassan Green Field airport project in Karnataka; allocation of waters of inter-state rivers Cauvery, Krishna, Mahadayi and inclusion of Kunchitiga as a sub-caste of Vokkaliga in central list of OBC.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former prime minister HD Deve Gowda during a meeting, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Tuesday and discussed issues concerning the development of Karnataka.

Deve Gowda submitted a memorandum to PM Modi on issues focusing on the Hassan Green Field airport project in Karnataka; allocation of waters of inter-state rivers Cauvery, Krishna, Mahadayi and inclusion of Kunchitiga as a sub-caste of Vokkaliga in the central list of Other Backward Caste (OBC).

The memorandum submitted urged PM Modi on behalf of the community to include Kunchitiga in the central list of OBC.

"I urge PM Modi on behalf of the community to include Kunchitiga a sub-caste of Vokkaliga in the central list of backward classes by placing the matter before the central government," read the memorandum.

He said that PM Modi had taken all the issues very seriously and would definitely look into the matter.

"I have mentioned about irrigation in rivers, caste Kunchitiga and other issues in my memorandum. PM has taken them seriously. He has gone through all the papers I have given and said he will certainly consider," said Former PM HD Deve Gowda.

