Divine justice in Bengaluru:Murder revealed after bike carrying corpse hits bump
Two people were caught red-handed by a cop in Bengaluru on their way to Channapatna to dispose off the dead body of a 21-year-old woman they had killed eight hours earlier.
Their plan to burn the body of the young woman in an isolated place far away from the crime location failed when their bike skid in front of the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office in Ramanagara town after jumping a speed bump. The accident revealed that they were carrying a corpse.
The victim has been identified as Soumya, a 21-year-old resident of R R Nagar. Soumya reportedly had financial disputes with a couple who lived in her neighbourhood, which escalated and led to her alleged murder. Soumya is said to have borrowed some money from 30-year-old Raghu and 28-year-old Durga.
An argument over the issue reportedly went too far and Soumya died after Raghu allegedly hit her. The couple is said to have kept Soumya's body at their home for eight hours during which they sought assistance from their teenage friends Nagaraj and Vinod, who are 18 and 19 years old, according to reports.
The four-member gang then decided to burn Soumya's body in Channapatna and headed off on two bikes. While Raghu and Durga rode one bike, Vinod and Nagaraj rode another along with Soumya's corpse. However, the latter pair met with an accident near a speed breaker adjacent to the deputy commissioner of police’s office at Ramanagara, which caused all three, Vinod, Nagaraj and Soumya's dead body to fall on the ground.
Passers-by and police officers on patrol rushed to the spot to help the trio and immediately shifted them to a government hospital nearby. The gang's plan was busted when the duty doctor at the hospital declared that Soumya died eight hours ago.
Reports said police then used information provided by Vinod and Nagaraj to arrest Raghu and Durga. The couple were reportedly unaware of the accident and were waiting for Vinod and Nagaraj to meet them at Channapatna.
It is not yet clear what Soumya's involvement was with the couple and if she stole or borrowed money from them, however, police officials have told media that Raghu and Durga lied to Soumya's parents when they asked the couple about her whereabouts.
-
Ludhiana: Man’s mutilated body found on railway tracks
The mutilated body of a man was recovered from the railway tracks near Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib in Ludhiana on Wednesday. According to Government Railway Police officials here, the deceased is yet to be identified and his age is around 42. The body was found on track number three, where goods trains ply. Suicide ruled out The railway police also ruled out the possibility of suicide.
-
Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga surrenders in govt official assault case
Rajasthan Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, who is accused of assaulting two on-duty government officials of the electricity department in Dholpur district, surrendered before the Jaipur police on Wednesday, officials said. Malinga, MLA from Badi, Dholpur, surrendered before Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava one-and-a-half months after the alleged incident.
-
Sedition law was being used to settle political scores: CPI leader
Communist Party of India national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order to put on hold the application of sedition law until the government gets the colonial-era law re-examined by a 'competent forum'. “I welcome the move. During the last five years, the Centre and BJP-ruled states have used the law against their political adversaries without any substantial grounds,” Anjaan said.
-
Amarnath Yatra: Pilgrims line up for fitness certificates at Prayagraj hospital
With pandemic restrictions lifted and fresh cases declining, a huge turnout is being witnessed among devotees wanting to undertake the Amarnath Yatra. Enthusiastic devotees, not only from Prayagraj but also from the neighbouring districts, are lining up at the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital for the medical fitness certificate essential for the devotes wishing to undertake the pilgrimage. Doctors maintain that every day around 25 to 30 devotees are applying for the fitness certificate.
-
ABVP activists tried to kill me, says LU’s Dalit prof in complaint to cops
LUCKNOW Lucknow University's dalit professor, Ravi Kant Chandan, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that ABVP activists and other chaotic elements tried to kill him on the campus on Tuesday for his comments on the ongoing dispute surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The comments came during an online debate hosted by a Hindi news platform, Satya Hindi.
