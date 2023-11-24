DK Shivakumar reacts to Karnataka cabinet's decision on CBI probe against him

In an initial response to the Karnataka cabinet pulling out the consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the disproportionate case against him, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that he was not aware of the development. Shivakumar said he only saw news reports this morning and learned about the decision. DK Shivakumar (ANI)

Speaking to reporters on Friday, DK Shivakumar said, “I did not know about the decision until I read newspapers this morning. I did not attend the cabinet meeting on Thursday as I was busy with the assembly elections in Telangana. For the next two days, I will be in Telangana for the election campaign.”

The BJP has slammed the Congress party for the decision and called it a blatant misuse of power in the state. BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan said, “CBI is investigating a disproportionate assets case. This is a serious case, and it is in its final stages in the court as well. At such a time, misusing the power, they are planning to take the case away from the CBI. We condemn it. They (Congress leaders) behave like they are clean, so why are they opposing this investigation? If you are clean, face the CBI probe.”

On Thursday, Karnataka law minister HK Patil announced the decision to withdraw the consent given to CBI to probe DK Shivakumar. He said, “Before handing over the case to CBI, the BJP government did not get permission from the speaker as per the procedure. This is in violation of the rules that require the Speaker’s permission before giving the sanction to the CBI. The previous Advocate General’s and the current Advocate General’s opinions were considered. Keeping in view of the Advocate General’s opinion the cabinet has held that this is not in accordance with the law.”

Recently, DK Shivakumar had filed a petition in the high court seeking quashing of the disproportionate assets case. However, the court dismissed Shivakumar’s plea in October and directed the CBI to conclude its investigation within three months. The court said that it won’t interfere in the matter as the CBI is almost complete with its investigation.