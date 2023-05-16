DK Shivakumar threatens to sue those who speculate his resignation

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar refuted the speculations about his resignation from the party and threatened to file a defamation case against those who spread rumors. He also said that the Congress party is his mother, and he has 135 MLAs with him. DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters before heading to a crucial meeting with the high command, DK Shivakumar said, “A few media channels are reporting that I will be resigning from the Congress party. I will file a defamation case on those who spread fake news. The Congress party is my mother and I built it in my state. I have my high command with me along with 135 MLAs. There is no question of me leaving the party.” The CM race between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah is likely to end today as the Congress high command is expected to declare Karnataka’s next chief minister later this evening.

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar reached the national capital for key meetings with the Congress high command. Mallikarjun Kharge will hold several meetings with the senior Congress leaders and round off a name for the CM post. A team of observers who were at the CLP meeting on Sunday night in Bengaluru submitted their report to the party’s top brass in the national capital.

In the Karnataka assembly election results, the Congress clinched the victory with 135 seats and BJP had to settle with just 66. The JDS, however, won only 19 seats.