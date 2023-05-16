Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / DK Shivakumar threatens to sue those who speculate his resignation

DK Shivakumar threatens to sue those who speculate his resignation

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 16, 2023 04:36 PM IST

The CM race between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah is likely to end today as the high command is expected to declare Karnataka’s next CM later this evening.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar refuted the speculations about his resignation from the party and threatened to file a defamation case against those who spread rumors. He also said that the Congress party is his mother, and he has 135 MLAs with him.

DK Shivakumar. (PTI)
DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Also Read - Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates: Cong leader G Parameshwara's supporters protest in demand for CM post for their leader

Speaking to reporters before heading to a crucial meeting with the high command, DK Shivakumar said, “A few media channels are reporting that I will be resigning from the Congress party. I will file a defamation case on those who spread fake news. The Congress party is my mother and I built it in my state. I have my high command with me along with 135 MLAs. There is no question of me leaving the party.” The CM race between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah is likely to end today as the Congress high command is expected to declare Karnataka’s next chief minister later this evening.

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar reached the national capital for key meetings with the Congress high command. Mallikarjun Kharge will hold several meetings with the senior Congress leaders and round off a name for the CM post. A team of observers who were at the CLP meeting on Sunday night in Bengaluru submitted their report to the party’s top brass in the national capital.

In the Karnataka assembly election results, the Congress clinched the victory with 135 seats and BJP had to settle with just 66. The JDS, however, won only 19 seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
defamation case dk shivakumar resignation + 1 more
defamation case dk shivakumar resignation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out