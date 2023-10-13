Drinking water soon for villages on outskirts of city: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Amidst the ongoing water dispute with Tamil Nadu, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has announced the completion of the Cauvery Stage V project, saying drinking water will be supplied to Anekal, Attibele, and 110 villages within the Bhruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at the earliest. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that 750 MLD (million litres per day) of water would be sourced from Cauvery Stage V and 20 sewage treatment plants (STPs) are being upgraded and disc membrane filters will be added to treat the water. (ANI)

Shivakumar pointed out the constant influx of around 300,000 people annually to Bengaluru, with the current population in the city standing at 10.48 million. “Estimates are available based on the increasing number of electricity connections. The city is increasingly witnessing problems including drinking water woes and traffic congestion. Eight different teams are formed to plan and solve these issues, and a plan will be formulated based on their report,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee recommending that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for a 15-day period, Shivakumar said that the government is committed to safeguarding the interests of Karnataka’s farmers, irrespective of the orders to release water.

The CWRC’s recommendation specified the need for Karnataka to ensure the release of 3,000 cusecs of water from its reservoirs to Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu from October 16 to October 31. Shivakumar mentioned that, regardless of the order, Karnataka would take necessary actions to protect its farmers’ interests.

“They (CWRC) have taken account of water level at our dams and theirs (Tamil Nadu) and have recommended to continue 3,000 cusecs. Inflow at our dams is about 10,000 cusecs today. Whatever the order may be, we will do all that is needed to protect the interests of our farmers, we are committed to it,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Despite us releasing water, for a couple of days the quantity of water that reached Biligundlu was slightly less, but due to rains in Bengaluru and surrounding areas there was increased flow for a couple of days. So by and large there was a balance.”

Responding to a question, Shivakumar said the state has requested the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for a central team to be sent to the state to inspect the reservoirs. “They have to decide about it.”

Regarding the Mekedatu project, Shivakumar said that preparations are underway to present the matter before the court. He highlighted that the court has verbally communicated to Tamil Nadu that there should be no dispute when Karnataka is constructing the dam within its territory and is ready to provide Tamil Nadu with its share of 177 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) of water.

Stating that preparations are on regarding the alternative land to be given to farmers, with the Mekedatu project taking shape, Shivakumar said the central government, however, has to give certain permissions, and environmental clearances, among others. “We don’t want anyone’s permission to do whatever we want in our land...regarding the land, trees that may go due to the project, we will do our duty (survey),” he added.

