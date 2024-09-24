Driving in Karnataka? Get ready for smart licenses and e-vehicle registration certificates

Starting in January 2025, Karnataka is set to implement Smart Driving Licenses (DL) and Vehicle Registration Certificates (RC), which will feature a QR code and a chip, Prajavani reported. The all new smart cards are said to improve accessibility to information.(File)

Several states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, have already adopted similar smart card systems.

According to the Prajavani report, tenders for the smart cards are currently under review, with the entire process expected to conclude within two weeks before being sent to the state government for approval.

The distribution of smart cards will commence 60 days after receiving government approval, Additional Commissioner of Transport Department, Gyanendra Kumar told Prajavani.

Features: Smart Driving Licenses

The all new smart cards are said to improve accessibility to information. By scanning the QR code, police and transport personnel will have immediate access to the primary details of the DL holder, eliminating the need for in-person checks at transport offices or police stations.

The DL will have information such as the holder's name, photograph, address, validity period, date of birth, blood group, mobile number, and emergency contact information, the report added.

Similarly, the RC card will display essential details on the front, including the registration number, registration date, validity period, chassis and engine numbers, and owner information. The back of the RC card will feature a QR code, providing details about the vehicle manufacturer, model, style, seating capacity, and lending institutions.

From now on, the DLs and RCs across all states will be standardised. The addition of the QR code will enable officials from various departments, including traffic police, to easily verify the details of vehicle drivers and owners, Prajavani reported.