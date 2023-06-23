Drone cameras monitor traffic congestions in Bengaluru. Watch

The drone cameras are placed to monitor the infamous Bengaluru traffic at several bottleneck junctions in the IT capital, announced city police commissioner B Dayananda. The bird eye views of Bengaluru roads are expected to help the traffic police to identify the cause of congestion and act on it quickly. Drone cameras monitor traffic congestions in Bengaluru. (Screengrab from a video)(Twitter)

The drones which are already handed over to all traffic deputy police commissioners (DCPs) in the city are deployed at different junctions. B Dayananada, Bengaluru’s commissioner of police tweeted, “Drone cameras are found beneficial in managing traffic as they provide aerial view of the entire road grid. All four DCPs of traffic have been provided with drone cameras to be deployed in regulating traffic especially during peak hours.” He also shared a drone visual from one of the busy junctions in Karnataka’s capital.

According to a report in Money Control, the drones will be deployed at Hebbal, Central Silk Board, Ibballur, Marathahalli, KR Puram, Guruguntapalya, Sarakki and Banshankari bus stand. These areas are known for severe traffic congestion, especially during the peak hours.

Last week, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara directed the top officials of Bengaluru traffic police to be present on the ground for at least three hours every day and monitor the traffic situation in the city. He had also set a three-month deadline to the police department for better management of traffic in Bengaluru and ordered the department to take it as a top priority.