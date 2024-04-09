Drought is guaranteed if Congress comes to power: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate, Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that drought is guaranteed if the Congress party comes to power. Drought is guaranteed if Congress comes to power: Former Karnataka CM Bommai

"Drought is guaranteed if the Congress party comes to power and it is an anti-farmer and anti-people government," he said.

The former Karnataka CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given guarantees for rural women such as housing, drinking water, toilets, Ujwala has and rice.

He said that as many as 8 lakh houses had been given under the PM Awas Yojna and 12 lakh toilets have been provided.

Speaking at a roadshow in Ramagiri of Shirahatti Assembly constituency on Monday, he said Modi has been an able administrator and has given a permanent guarantee to everyone.

Bommai said he had implemented the Raitha Nidhi Scheme for the children of farmers but the incumbent Congress government stopped it.

"Even the scheme of giving ₹4000 to each farmer under the Kisan Sanman scheme has been stopped. The incentive scheme for milk producers had been stopped. The previous BJP government had hiked pensions for senior citizens and widows by ₹200 and ₹400 for the physically challenged. The slippers of the people had flattened, seeking guarantees," said Bommai.

He further said that PM Modi has given everything to the people and the people must show gratitude by voting for the BJP.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 17 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) won 9, and the Janata Dal (Secular) two seats.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4.