Electric AC buses to soon replace BMTC’s Vayu Vajra fleet for Bengaluru airport trips

Bengaluru’s popular Vayu Vajra airport buses are set for a major upgrade, with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) preparing to phase out its aging diesel-powered Volvo fleet and introduce electric air-conditioned (AC) buses in their place. The transition is part of a larger push towards greener, more cost-efficient public transport, said a report in Deccan Herald. BMTC to soon replace Vayu Vajra buses with AC electric buses in Bengaluru (Representational image)

According to the report, the move is at an advanced stage, with key infrastructure such as charging stations being set up inside the Kempegowda International Airport premises. A dedicated charging bay, located about a kilometre from Terminal 2 in the airport parking area, is being developed to support opportunity charging — a system where buses can quickly top up their batteries between trips. The facility can accommodate up to three buses at once.

Diesel buses performance hampered

BMTC Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), G T Prabhakara Reddy told publication that the performance of AC e-buses has been satisfactory so far. However, the rollout has been hampered by some teething issues — notably with braking and acceleration. Delays in driver onboarding by the manufacturer have also slowed the deployment process.

The electric buses are also said to be cost effective vehicles as operating a Vayu Vajra diesel bus currently costs BMTC ₹84 per km, while revenue from these airport services stands at only ₹72.33 per km. The regular Vajra services on tech and premium routes cost even more — upwards of ₹90 per km — but earn just ₹50.81 per km.

In contrast, the cost of running an AC e-bus under the new contract is significantly lower. BMTC pays ₹65.8 per km to the operator, with an additional ₹14-15 per km towards conductor salaries. These figures make e-buses a more sustainable choice for the long term.

At its peak, BMTC operated 560 Volvo buses. That number has now dropped to 450, including 308 Vajra and 142 Vayu Vajra buses, a senior official in the Volvo division said. With the gradual rollout of the electric fleet, BMTC hopes to reduce its dependency on costly diesel services.

Under the terms of the lease agreement, each electric bus must clock 225 km a day for at least 350 days a year over a 12-year period. A full charge enables each bus to run up to 200 km, while opportunity charging — which takes about 45 minutes — allows them to extend service through the day.