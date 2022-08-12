Enjoy free ride on Independence Day on government buses in Bengaluru
- The decision to give free rides to the people of the city has been announced to mark 25 years of the BMTC
Free bus services will be provided for the public across Bengaluru on August 15 as India celebrates 75 years of independence, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced. The decision to give free rides to the people of the city has also been announced to mark 25 years of the BMTC.
On Thursday, the BMTC issued a statement regarding their silver jubilee celebrations. “On August 15, BMTC turns 25 and we offer a free ride to people of Bengaluru from any place to any place in the city. We urge citizens to hop on to our buses and enjoy the Independence Day ride," it says.
The free service covers all ordinary, AC and special Volvo buses that are run by the BMTC. The move is said to be an advice from Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The BMTC also announced that they will be offering 300 electric buses to the public which are going to be launched on August 14 at Vidhana Soúdha of Bengaluru. These 12-meter-long electric buses are expected to run between far distanced routes of the city. The fast-charging stations for e buses have also been reportedly set up in a few places in the city.
On August 16, the BMTC will present medals to the drivers who have not been involved in any accidents during their service. A total of 168 gold medals and 2.968 silver medals will be distributed among the drivers of the corporation. For its employees who are above 45 years, the BMTC is also offering free cardiac checkups at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru.
-
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
-
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
-
Experts sceptical over implementation of Navi Mumbai’s new Development Plan
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published its very first proposed 250 pages Development Plan (DP) for the city. Its implementation will incur an expenditure of ₹10,589Cr wherein the mere cost of acquisition of the plots is projected at ₹1,764Cr. Prior to this, Navi Mumbai's development was done as per the plans determined by CIDCO. For further development as foreseen, NMMC has documented 924 plots, demand pending with CIDCO.
-
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
-
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics