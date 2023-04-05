Ex-Congress MLA Nandihalli Halappa, noted ophthalmologist Appaji Gowda join BJP

Former Congress MLA Nandihalli Halappa and noted ophthalmologist Dr Appaji Gowda, who is aspiring for a ticket to contest the upcoming election from Kanakapura constituency against Congress state president D K Shivakumar, joined the BJP on Tuesday. According to BJP sources, Halappa had started his political career from Congress and became an MLA from Hadagali constituency in Vijayanagara district.

Welcoming their entry into the BJP, state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party got a mighty support in the newly carved Vijayanagara district with the arrival of Halappa.

Speaking about Gowda, who is also a former Vokkaliga Sangha president, Kateel said the party will be immensely benefited in the old Mysuru region.

READ | Kannada actors Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan likely to join BJP today: Report

According to BJP sources, Halappa had started his political career from Congress and became an MLA from Hadagali constituency in Vijayanagara district. P T Parameshwara Naik of the Congress was elected as MLA from the constituency in 2018 assembly election. Halappa is keen on contesting on the BJP ticket from Hadagali.

Speaking to reporters after joining the ruling party, Gowda said times have changed now and he has the confidence to contest against Shivakumar.

READ | Karnataka BJP MLA Gopalakrishna joins Congress ahead of Assembly polls

"Once upon a time, Congress was all over the country, which has changed now. We will present the works and achievements of the BJP before the electorate. They will decide," Gowda said.

He added that the idea behind contesting from the constituency was to "bring the people of Kanakapura to the mainstream."

Voting for the state assembly polls will be held on May 10 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.