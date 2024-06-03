‘Exit polls are media creation, INDIA bloc to win over 295 seats’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

A day before the Lok Sabha poll results, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that the exit polls are a "media creation" and expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will cross the 295-mark in the election. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)

The exit polls on Sunday predicted a landslide victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a conversation with ANI, CM Siddaramaiah said, "We are not going to agree with the exit poll. Exit polls are a media creation... In the centre, our President has made it very clear that the INDIA alliance will win 295 seats."

According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties.

The Republic PMarq exit poll gave 359 of 543 seats to NDA, 154 to INDIA bloc and 30 to others. Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to the INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others. The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to NDA, 125 to INDIA bloc and 47 to others.

According to the exit polls, the JDS-BJP alliance in Karnataka is poised to win 23 of the 28 seats, of which BJP will end up winning 22 seats. The Congress on the other hand may win five seats.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has also expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP, will emerge victorious in the election.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on being asked about the number of seats the INDIA bloc would win in the Lok Sabha polls, jokingly replied, "Sidhu Moose Wala ka song suna hai aapne?" (Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song) referring to "295"; he replied 295 seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders, rejoicing at the poll predictions, stated that the people of the country have voted in record numbers to elect the NDA government for a third term.

"I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on 'X'.

If the exit poll predictions come true on June 4 when votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls. The exit polls predicted 'Modi 3.0' with PM Modi having led the BJP's poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country.

The Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases starting from April 19.