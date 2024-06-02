Bhavani Revanna not present for SIT questioning at home

The special investigation team (SIT) could not interrogate Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, on Saturday in connection with the kidnapping of a woman in KR Nagar, Mysuru district, officials familiar with the matter said. HT Image

One of the SIT officials said that a notice was issued to Bhavani on Thursday, asking her to be at home from 10 to 5 for interrogation. The SIT had reached Bhavani’s residence Chennambika Nivasa in Holenarasipura, Hassan district, but they had to return as she was not at home till 5 pm, the official said.

According to people familiar with the matter, Bhavani had left her home 15 days ago, allegedly due to fear of arrest.

The official said that the SIT is actively monitoring her mobile location and attempting to contact the doctor who is treating her.

Bhavani had filed for anticipatory bail on Wednesday in connection with a kidnapping case in KR Nagar, Mysuru, where one of Prajwal’s alleged rape victims was kidnapped.

The SIT has been probing allegations of rape, sexual harassment, and kidnapping involving Prajwal and his father, HD Revanna. Bhavani’s bail plea faced objections from the SIT, which argued that her involvement in the alleged kidnapping of a housemaid warranted further investigation.

The SIT expressed concerns that Bhavani and her influential family could potentially tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if granted bail.

In the notice to Bhavani Revanna, SIT Inspector and Investigation Officer Hemanth Kumar M said there was a need to conduct an inquiry.

The allegations against Prajwal Revanna have stirred considerable controversy. Explicit videos allegedly showing Prajwal sexually abusing multiple women surfaced, leading to his arrest and subsequent custody until June 6. The case took a dramatic turn when the son of one of the victims from KR Nagar lodged a complaint, claiming that his mother had been kidnapped after being identified in one of the videos where she was seen tied and raped by Prajwal.

The complainant’s statements led to the registration of the kidnapping case, implicating H D Revanna, who is currently out on bail. According to officials in the know of the development, Bhavani could be arrested on Saturday.

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of JD(S) president and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, was detained by immigration officials and personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force shortly after he returned from Germany, where he was staying since April 27, a day after voting ended in his constituency. The 33-year-old contested the Lok Sabha polls as the National Democratic Alliance candidate from the family bastion of Hassan .

According to an official from the SIT, Prajwal Revanna did not adequately respond to the SIT officials’ questions and repeatedly asked for clarification. He said: “I don’t know the woman who complained against me. I am not aware of how many people work in our house, as there are workers in the farmhouse, town, and in our Bengaluru residence. I don’t know who is currently working at home.” He also questioned the SIT officials about the identity of the complainant, saying, “I don’t know who she is. I have never seen her. I am staying in Bangalore, Hassan, and Delhi. I don’t know who she is or what she has complained about.”

He continued, “I don’t know what these allegations are. Why would I be involved in such actions? I don’t know who they are. This incident supposedly happened four years ago. Why didn’t they complain back then? What were they doing all this time without filing a complaint? I didn’t talk to anyone. I don’t know who they are.”

Prajwal suggested, “Driver Karthik is behind all this. Bring him in and interrogate him. Then you will get the correct answers. How much was he paid to bring this case forward? You’ll get all the answers then.”

Regarding his mobile phone, Prajwal said, “I only had the mobile that I use, and now you have seized it. Apart from that, I don’t have any other mobile. The SIT mentioned another mobile number related to this case. I don’t know where that phone is; it might have been lost. I did not use that mobile. My mobile is with my PA. They mentioned losing something and said a complaint could have been filed about it last year.”