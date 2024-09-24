‘Exploring what is best course of action’: Karnataka CM’s legal advisor after HC verdict on MUDA scam

After the Karnataka High Court's decision against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the MUDA scam, Congress MLA and CM's legal advisor AS Ponnanna said on Tuesday that the order of the governor granting sanction still remains illegal till the highest court of the land pronounces its verdict. Karnataka Chief Minsiter Siddaramaiah with his Deputy DK Shivakumar addresses a press conference after Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for an investigation against him in the MUDA site allotment case, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Ponnanna told ANI, "It still remains illegal. The order of the governor granting sanction still remains illegal till the highest court of the land pronounces its verdict. Recourse to judicial review is being explored; we are exploring what is the best course of action. We are exploring our legal options."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for conducting an investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife.

In his judgement, the single judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna said that the order of sanction for prosecution does not suffer from non-application of mind by the Governor.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city. The High Court, in its interim order passed on August 19, had granted a temporary relief to Siddaramaiah by directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer further proceedings and not to take any precipitative action pursuant to the sanction granted by the Governor.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he is not scared of the BJP and JD(S) conspiracy and will discuss with legal experts & ministers how to fight this.

"They might have succeeded in the past, but not this time. It is not a prosecution. I will discuss with legal experts & ministers how to fight this, and take a further call. We will not be scared of BJP and JD(S) conspiracy, as well as that of the Governor's office. People have blessed us. I have their blessing. I also have the high command and party leaders backing me," he said.