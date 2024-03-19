Explosives found near Bengaluru school, probe on: Report

Bengaluru police on Tuesday have recovered explosives near the premises of a local school near the Sarjapur main road, prompting an immediate investigation into the matter. Cops received intel that rocks were being blasted at a construction site. (Representative Image)

Cops have seized explosives including gelatine sticks and detonators, a report said. The suspicious items were found in an empty plot near the private school's premises. Ingredients such as gelatine are usually used in explosives meant to carry out the bursting of rocks and other heavy construction-related materials.

Cops located an abandoned tractor on an empty plot of land near the school, raising suspicions of illegal materials being transported. They also received intel that rocks were being blasted at a construction site, which caused further concern, leading to the discovery.

The incident occurred within the Bellandur police station limits, and cops have filed a case in the matter. Further probe is underway to curb illegal activities involving explosives, the publication said.