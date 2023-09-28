'Failed to handle issue': BJP's Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka CM over Cauvery water row

Blaming the Congress government in Karnataka for its handling of the Cauvery water dispute, BJP MP Tejaswi Surya said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had failed to handle the issue, and that Karnataka should stop releasing water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. MP Tejasvi Surya (HT PHOTO)

Surya, who represents the Bangalore South constituency, made the remarks during a protest at Vidhana Soudha, alongside other BJP leaders, over the ongoing Cauvery River water conflict between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Surya also called for Karnataka to cease the release of water to neighboring Tamil Nadu.

"Karnataka government has completely failed in putting forth proper details to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) committee. Showing fingers towards the central govt is not going to work. Central official work has been done. Now it is in the hands of authorities and the Supreme Court," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, former CM BS Yediyurappa along with other leaders and workers of the party staged a sit-in against the Karnataka government over the Cauvery water-sharing issue near the Gandhi statue in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Protesting BJP leaders and workers also raised slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Farmers across Karnataka have been protesting since the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ordered the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective from September 13.

The Supreme Court bench refused to interfere with the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to Karnataka on releasing 5,000 cusecs of water every day for now to Tamil Nadu.

