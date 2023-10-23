News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Fake recruitment for Indian armed forces uncovered in Karnataka

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 23, 2023 07:56 PM IST

Items such as fake identity cards and army recruitment related documents were recovered from the accused.

Police and Military Intelligence have jointly uncovered a fake recruitment scam that allegedly duped 150 youths of one crore promising them jobs in the Indian armed forces. Police have registered an FIR against 40-year-old Sivaraj Vatagal, a resident of Hubballi, who is a deserter of the Indian Army, and his accomplice Beemmava in connection with the case at Srirampura Police Station in Chitradurga.

Items such as fake identity cards and army recruitment related documents were recovered from them, the Defence wing of the Press Information Bureau said in a release on Monday. "A Joint Operation was carried out by the Military Intelligence, Bengaluru and Srirampura police team of Chitradurga district to apprehend the fraudster and his accomplice in Chitradurga on October 20, for allegedly defrauding 150 youths of 1 Crore, under the pretext of recruiting them and providing them job into (sic) the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, in different districts of Karnataka like Chitradurga, Davangere and Haveri districts," it said. Prakash (31) of Davangere district had filed a complaint against Sivaraj Vatagal.

