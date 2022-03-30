Farhan Akhtar's concert in Bengaluru on April 2 - here's how to book tickets
- Bollywood actor and singer Farhan Akhtar is set to 'Rock On' the stage in Bengaluru's Phoenix Marketcity on April 2 as part of his live India tour.
Rock On actor Farhan Akhtar is coming to Bengaluru on April 2 for a live concert at Phoenix Marketcity. The event is set to start in the evening from 6 p.m. onwards, and those interested can now book tickets on Bookmyshow. The concert is organised by Bollyboom in association with SteppinOut by Dineout and is part of the 'Farhan Live India Tour 2022' with Farhan Akhtar.
The director, writer, producer, actor, lyricist, and singer has kicked off night-long concerts and the Bollywood dance music extravaganza on March 12, 2022 at the Waters Club in Pune, followed by shows at the Mirage Beach Club in Goa on March 18, 2022.
He will next be taking the stage in Phoenix Marketcity in Bangalore on April 2, 2022. The live tour will then travel to Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Ranchi and other cities pan-India, where venues and dates will be announced shortly.
The multi-city show organisers are said to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly implemented across all venues to guarantee fan safety and that a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ will be undertaken to reprimand any attendee who doesn't adhere to venue rules.
Farhan Akhtar, known for his iconic role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and for portraying the legendary Indian sportsman, Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has received massive demand and rave reviews for his live music tours and high energy concerts for all over India.
He made his singing debut in Rock On in 2008. Along with Farhan's popular music tracks, Bollyboom is said to also offer a 360-degree live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans. Audiences can also look forward to a remarkable Bollywood dance music (BDM) experience combined with visually mesmerizing SFX, stage sets and designs.
Farhan Akhtar had told a news agency, "I am super thrilled to kick off the Farhan Live Bollyboom India Tour 2022 in association with SteppingOut by DineOut this month. I am looking forward to interacting with the live audience and performing on stage again."
