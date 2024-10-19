Menu Explore
Flex ban violations resurface in Bengaluru, Congress banners found near traffic signals

ByHT News Desk
Oct 19, 2024 01:03 PM IST

Ironically, In 2023, D K Shivakumar announced that unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings will not be allowed in Bengaluru city.

Supporters of certain political leaders seem to have forgotten the 2023 ban on unauthorised flexes, banners, and hoardings in Bengaluru. An X user on Saturday shared a photo of a flex banner wishing a happy birthday to Congress leader and State Women's Commission President Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary, which was prominently displayed on traffic signals. This incident has drawn attention to ongoing violations of the High Court's flex ban.

Flex banners of Congress leaders Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary and Sowmya Reddy.(X)
Flex banners of Congress leaders Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary and Sowmya Reddy.(X)

Pramod, who shared the photo, remarked, “The political supporters of the Govindarajanagar constituency are the worst violators of the High Court orders regarding the flex ban.”

Another user also posted images of flex banners featuring Congress leader Sowmya Reddy displayed on Queens Road and Cunningham Road.

(Also Read: Take permissions before placing flex, banners: PMC warns citizens)

‘No flexes will be allowed’

Ironically, In 2023, Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings will not be allowed in Bengaluru city.

Karnataka High Court ordered a comprehensive report from the civic body and the state government within a span of three weeks in August 2023 and added that a fine of 50,000 per banner would be imposed on offenders.

Citing high court orders, the DCM, who is also in charge of Bengaluru city development, said the ban is applicable to political parties, private bodies and individuals, and religious institutions, and it will be implemented "very strictly".

"No one will be allowed to put up flexes. Whether it is mine or party's or political leaders' or opposition parties' -- BJP or JD(S) -- no flexes will be allowed. There are also court directions in this regard," Shivakumar said in 2023.

In July this year, a 70-year-old man sustained severe head injuries after a flex tied to a streetlight pole fell on him at Singanayakanahalli on Saturday.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: BBMP begins to remove illegal flex banners after court order)

 

 

