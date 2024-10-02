Flipkart offers auto rides for 1 in Bengaluru, commuters queue up to book. Watch

E-commerce giant Flipkart announced ₹1 rupee auto rides in Bengaluru, ahead of their Big Billion Day sale. To promote their UPI payment mode, Flipkart has joined with the local auto drivers and launched the campaign in tech capital. To promote their UPI payment mode, Flipkart has joined with the local auto drivers and launched the campaign in Bengaluru.

Within no time, many residents were able to book the auto rides to stroll around the city for just ₹1. The company also opened stalls in key areas and helped commuters to book auto rickshaws during the peak hours.

The company said, “Flipkart UPI just pulled off an amazing campaign, offering auto rides for ₹1 during peak hours in Bengaluru to kick off the excitement around the Big Billion Days sale.”

The company also said that the campaign flipped script as it went viral on social media with people queuing up for auto rides. “In a time where ₹1 hardly buys you anything, this campaign flipped the script—making life easier and way cheaper while showing just how convenient Flipkart UPI can be,” it added.

The social media is filled with the posts related to ₹1 auto rides and it also opened up space for fresh memes. A user wrote, “So Flipkart UPI woke up and casually told the people of Bengaluru that they no longer need to worry about Auto rides rejection. Goated marketing move in my opinion. Watch how Flipkart UPI changed the game!”

Another user said, “Auto at ₹1 in Bangalore sounds more impossible than me getting a reply from my crush, but FK UPI did it. Watch how Flipkart UPI changed the game.”

As the campaign was only launched in Bengaluru, the people from other cities also asked the e-commerce giant to launch similar campaign in their cities as well. “No man, what have we non-Bangalore people done to not get these Re 1 auto rides? Hume bhi waise hi reject karte hain ye Autowaale, listen to us, Flipkart UPI,” said a user.