'Give me 100 days': Former minister V Somanna pushes for Karnataka party chief position

After losing to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in the Varuna constituency during the May 10 assembly elections in the state, former minister V Somanna appealed to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) high command to appoint him the next state party chief. He also asked for 100 days' time to “show” how he can “build the organisation in segments where the saffron party lost in the recent election”, news agency PTI reported. Former minister V Somanna had contested the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka from Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies, both of which he lost. (HT)

V Somanna had suffered a defeat in the election from Chamarajanagar as well, his second seat. Somanna told reporters that he has faced many elections in his life and has been with the BJP for the past 15 years. "Give me an opportunity. I have 45 years of political experience and I am the one who takes along everyone. Give me 100 days," he told the agency.

"I will do the work if given an opportunity. If not, then I will leave it up to you and keep silent. I have taken this matter very seriously. Our leaders should take me into consideration," he added. Somanna also said he has spoken about the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president J P Nadda, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh.

"I have already met those whom I should have met, except for Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Somanna further said.