Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka BJP to hold awareness drive across state on Modi govt's achievements

Karnataka BJP to hold awareness drive across state on Modi govt's achievements

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jun 23, 2023 07:47 AM IST

The BJP will be holding an awareness campaign in Karnataka on achievements of the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past nine years.

The BJP will be holding an awareness campaign in Karnataka on the achievements of the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past nine years, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said on Thursday.

BJP leader CT Ravi.(ANI)
BJP leader CT Ravi.(ANI)

Addressing reporters here, Ravi said the awareness drive will be conducted till July 30 across the state and that seven teams had been formed in Dakshina Kannada district alone to carry out the programme.

READ | Karnataka: BJP leaders including Bommai detained during protest against Congress

He said that the Union government has been all about "reforms, performance and transformation" since 2014, through its implementation of various schemes.

There have been record tax collections through GST and the number of airports has risen from 74 to 141 during the period, he said.

READ | Karnataka: BJP MLA files complaint claiming Surjewala attended govt meeting

As many as 14 IIMs, 25 AIIMS hospitals, 225 medical colleges and 390 universities have been set up in the period, Ravi added. Post-Covid India has marched ahead to emerge as a strong economy, he claimed.

A door-to-door campaign will be held to sensitise people on the achievements of the Modi government. Former speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, former ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and Araga Jnanendra, MLA Vedavyas Kamath and other party leaders were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp awareness campaign modi government karnataka narendra modi union government + 4 more
bjp awareness campaign modi government karnataka narendra modi union government + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out