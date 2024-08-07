Grocery delivery app Zepto to relocate headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru: Report

Quick commerce app Zepto is all set to relocate its headquarters from Powai in Mumbai to Sarjapur in Bengaluru, according to Moneycontrol. This move aims to consolidate its operations and expand its presence in India’s tech hub. Zepto plans to cover relocation costs for employees, expecting to save on rent in the process.(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

Currently, Zepto, which delivers groceries, fruits, vegetables, electronics and other household items, operates with its business functions in Mumbai and its tech and product teams in Bengaluru. The company plans to bring its 1,700-1,800 employees under one roof, with a mandatory relocation for staff by the end of November or early December, a Zepto employee told the publication.

Zepto will cover the relocation expenses for employees making the move, which is projected to cost the company between ₹3-4 crore. However, the company expects to offset this expense by saving approximately ₹40-50 lakh per month in rent, due to the move from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

The start-up is finalizing a large property in the Sarjapur, HSR, or Bellandur areas of Bellandur for the move. Out of its 1,700-1,800 employees, around 1,000 are based in Mumbai, 400 in Bengaluru, and 300 elsewhere. About 90 percent of the Mumbai-based employees are reportedly open to relocating, with only a small percentage potentially unable to make the move.

Zepto is confident that its growth trajectory and successive funding rounds will facilitate talent acquisition in Bengaluru. Notable entrepreneurs like Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola, Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy, Kunal Shah of CRED, and Jitendra Gupta of Jupiter are some of the industry contemporaries who have previously relocated from Mumbai to Bengaluru in recent years.