Have come to Channapatna because chair was vacant: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that he had come to Channapatnam because the chair was vacant. Have come to Channapatna because chair was vacant: DCM DK Shivakumar

"Would I have come if there were MLAs in Channapatnam? I came and sat because the chair was empty. Had I come if someone else was sitting on the chair?" Shivakumar said in a press conference at Channapatnam.

The Chief Minister had instructed that all the Ministers should conduct public opinion polls.

"I am doing this in a different format. Similarly, public outreach will continue in the form of door-to-door government programs across the state. Ministers and MLAs will be informed that the program should be conducted. If the problems are resolved at the taluk and village level, the pressure will be reduced in Bengaluru," he said.

When asked why the issue of Housing is being given importance, he said, "There are two desires in a man's life, a roof over his head, a job. A house is like everything. I am giving it first priority. On Monday (July 8) I will personally visit the places searched by the authorities for accommodation purposes. Housing Minister Jamir and Krishna Byregowda have also been spoken to and they will also visit once."

When asked if only Channapatnam will get a special grant or other constituencies will also get a special grant, he said, "Three constituencies with by-elections will get a special grant. Didn't BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) do this in the past? We will do the same."

When asked about the discussion about who will be the surprise candidate, he said, "Whoever becomes the candidate it is like voting for me. Let anyone enjoy and discuss whatever they want."

When asked if he would clean sweep the entire district, he said, "We have come to serve the people. That is important, not politics."

When he asked if he could understand the pulse of the people by walking in the taluk, he said, “Let's go inside the heart of the people before knowing their pulse.”