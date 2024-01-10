‘His voice and artistry will forever echo’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah mourns demise of Ustad Rashid Khan

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday mourned the untimely demise of celebrated Indian classical vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan saying that his melodious voice will live on in the hearts and minds of his listeners worldwide. Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan

Taking to official handle on X, the Karnataka CM posted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ustad Rashid Khan at 55. A legend in the world of music, his voice and artistry will forever echo in the hearts of his fans worldwide. His departure is not just a loss to Indian classical music but to all who appreciated his extraordinary talent."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Leading the tributes to the world-renowned vocalist, who was conferred with the Padma Shri, Prime Minister Modi condoled the demise of the music maestro, saying that "his passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill."

READ | Music maestro Rashid Khan passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on Tuesday afternoon in Kolkata after a long battle with cancer.

Posting from his official X handle, PM Modi paid glowing tributes to the vocalist, posting, "Pained by the demise of Ustad Rashid Khan Ji, a legendary figure in the world of Indian classical music. His unparalleled talent and dedication to music enriched our cultural world and inspired generations. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers."

President Droupadi Murmu, in her condolence message, said Ustad Rashid Khan "leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of classical music."

"Saddened to know about the passing of the eminent Hindustani classical music vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Rashid Khan showcased immense versatility by exploring fusion and performing jugalbandis. He leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of classical music. I extend my deep condolences to his loved ones and admirers," President Murmu posted from her official X handle.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, paid rich tributes to the singing stalwart.

"Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Rashid Khan was a distinguished Hindustani classical music vocalist whose remarkable legacy is an invaluable treasure, not just for our nation, but for the global music fraternity. Deeply pained by his untimely demise. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Vice President Dhankhar posted on X.

READ | Kannada actor Leelavathi dies at 85, PM Narendra Modi pays condolences: A true icon of cinema

Ustad Rashid Khan had been undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Kolkata. He breathed his last earlier on Tuesday.

His mortal remains will be laid to rest with full state honours in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan received his initial lessons and training in Hindustani classical music from his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan.

Not only did he contribute immensely to Indian classical music but also weaved the magic in Bollywood with his soulful renditions such as 'Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana' from the Kareena-Shahid starrer 'Jab We Met' and 'Allah Hi Reham' in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'My Name is Khan'.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.