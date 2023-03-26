How ‘feeding upma’ solved a toddler kidnap case in Bengaluru: Report

The Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping a 40-day-old toddler from Kalasipalya area, reported the Indian Express. The toddler was immediately handed over to the parents who filed a complaint at Kalasipalya police station. How ‘feeding upma’ solved a toddler kidnap case in Bengaluru(Pic for representation.)

According to the report, Farheen Begum, a resident of Bengaluru Shivaji Nagar area found that her baby was missing from the home. In the complaint, she said that she was sleeping after feeding the toddler and she found the baby missing after waking up. The Kalasipalya police had alerted all police control rooms in the city about the missing case on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a tip-off by a resident helped the police to find the baby and arrest the accused. A woman noticed the accused with a toddler who was crying and asked her what she had fed the baby. When the accused replied, “Milk and Upma,” the woman suspected the relationship of the accused with the baby and immediately alerted the police. The police, however, took the accused to custody and confirmed that she was the one who Kidnapped the baby from the house. The accused had allegedly stolen a mobile too, when she kidnapped the baby.

A woman in the police station also breastfed the baby as she was crying before police contacted their parents. The police later said that the main door of Farheen’s house was open and that was how the accused picked up the baby.