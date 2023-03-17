Bengaluru drum murder: 3 held for killing woman, hunt on for 5 more accused

The Railway Police have arrested three men for allegedly strangulating a woman to death and stuffing her body into a plastic drum, which was found abandoned outside the Baiyappanahalli railway station entrance in Bengaluru on Sunday. The killers were known to the deceased, police said.(ANI)

The arrests were made on Wednesday and police said that a search is on for five more accused. The killers were known to the deceased, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kamaal, Tanveer and Shakeeb. The hunt is on for Nawab, Jamal, Majhar, Assab and Sabool. All accused are from Bihar and they worked as labourers in Kalasipalyam vegetable market of Bengaluru.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Tamanna, who is a native of Bihar.

The investigation has revealed that she was killed in the backdrop of a family dispute. Tamanna had divorced her husband Afroz, a specially-abled person and got married to one of his cousins, Intikhab. The family of Afroz did not take the development lightly and nursed a grudge against her.

On March 12, the accused invited Tamanna to a lunch party and killed her by suffocating her with a veil. Later in the night, they dumped the body in a plastic drum and abandoned it.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent SK Soumyalatha on Thursday said the case was not part of a serial killing as was being speculated since in the month of January and in December police had found bodies dumped in railway stations in the state in a similar manner.

"The sticker on the drum gave crucial lead to Karnataka Railway Police, which led them to crack the case. The accused Nawab the brother of Intikaab, an AC mechanic opposed the marriage as it caused family disputes. He invited for lunch the couple who had moved to Anekal from Bihar last year to Kalasipalya on Sunday. Efforts to convince Intiqab to ditch her failed and so with the help of friends killed her. The victim's legs were broken to fit into the drum, the official," the Railway Police official said.