How prime suspect Roy escaped from Bengaluru to Odisha after killing Mahalaxmi, chopping her body into 59 pieces: Report

New details are emerging in the brutal murder case of Mahalakshmi in Bengaluru, as authorities investigate the movements of the primary suspect, Mukti Ranjan Roy, who fled from the Karnataka capital to Bhadrak, Odisha, after the crime. Mahalakshmi, who worked at a garment shop, was allegedly murdered in early September, after which her body was dismembered into 59 pieces.

Mahalakshmi, who worked at a garment shop, was allegedly murdered in early September, after which her body was dismembered into 59 pieces. The case continues to send shockwaves across the nation as new details emerge. The primary suspect, Mukti Ranjan Roy, fled the city and travelled to Bhadrak, Odisha, with the help of his two younger brothers, in an effort to evade capture, the News 18 reported.

According to investigators, Mukti allegedly confessed to his brothers, Smriti and Satya Ranjan Roy, about the crime. Smriti, who works in Bengaluru, provided Mukti with a scooter to flee the city, while Satya, based in Behrampore, Odisha, sheltered him for nine days, the report said. It appears both brothers were reluctant to report the crime, possibly due to fear or intimidation by their elder sibling.

READ | Bengaluru fridge horror: Was Mahalakshmi's killer inspired by Shraddha Walkar murder case?

The police detained Smriti in Bengaluru, while Satya, questioned by authorities, revealed that Mukti had been frustrated with his relationship with Mahalaxmi and his financial troubles. According to Satya, Mahalaxmi had been blackmailing Mukti and had threatened him with a knife on the day of her murder.

Mukti allegedly strangled Mahalaxmi and dismembered her body using a butcher’s knife. He then turned to Smriti for help, who advised him to flee before authorities caught up. Mukti stayed with Satya for several days before moving to their family home in Bhadrak on September 24, the publication noted. Satya claimed that his brother had planned to dispose of the body after a few months and hide out until the investigation cooled down.

READ | Bengaluru fridge horror: Odisha man chopped Mahalakshmi's body day after murder

During interrogation, Satya also shared that Mukti’s relationship with Mahalakshmi had been strained. Mahalakshmi had reportedly demanded money from Mukti and pressured him to marry her. Mukti, on the other hand, was not prepared for the commitment and was further burdened by her alleged blackmail tactics, the report added.

Mukti eventually made his way to Bhadrak, where he confessed the crime to their mother as well. On September 25, Mukti was found dead, hanging from a tree in a nearby village, leaving behind a suicide note.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, examining technical and forensic evidence to determine the full extent of the brothers' involvement.