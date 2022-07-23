How three Bengaluru cops rescued a person amid gas leak at home
Not just law and order, But the Bengaluru Police are answering their call of duty in every situation when a person's safety is in danger.
The Namma 112 cops recently helped a person during a gas leak episode in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area. The person has sent his accolades to the cops and explained how the rescue operation was carried out.
The person whose identity was not revealed wrote a letter of gratitude, which was shared on Twitter. Giving details of the incident, the person wrote: “There was a gas leak at my house and tried reaching out to the gas agency nearby. I couldn’t reach any of them so I decided to call Indian Oil customer care service but it went in vain. The agent was rude to me and I figured out that they are not going to help me at all. (Sic)”
When nobody responded in an emergency situation, the person decided to dial up police helpline number - 112. “In that state of confusion, I could only dial 112 and three police personnel came to my rescue immediately. Ms. Veena, Ms. Sujata and Mr. Nagendra reached my home in pink Hoysala vehicle 265 and immediately ensured a person from HP to sort out the issue before it goes out of the hand," the post read.
The Namma 112 shared the warm letter on social media and wrote: “These encouraging and kind words made our day. Come rain or shine, @BlrCityPolice is always at your service!(Sic)”
The person who was helped by the police even thanked them for their kind-hearted response in a situation that could be fatal.
-
After SC order, MP govt initiates process of returning Khasgi Trust’s properties
The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated the process of returning 110 properties of the Khasgi Trust, also known as the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charities, after the Holkar royal family that owns the trust was given relief by the Supreme Court after a decade-long legal battle. While the EOW investigation will now be withdrawn, the Registrar of Public Trusts will look into the case, the court said.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Syngenta India kicks off 10,000 km drone yatra Pune: Syngenta India has announced a unique biodiversity sensor project featuring a centralised, biodiversity data repository that can be shared and tracked, to accelerate the accuracy of biodiversity measurements across the planet. LoanTap announces business collaboration with Muthoot Finance Pune: Digital lending fintech platform LoanTap announced a business collaboration with Muthoot Finance.
-
This Bengal school band becomes India’s first to perform at Swiss Basel Fest
The bustling hilly-town of Kalimpong in north Bengal is all set to give its little heroes a grand welcome when they return from Basel in Switzerland on Monday. Twenty students from the government-aided Kumudini Home School recently mesmerised the spectators at the Basel Tattoo musical festival in Switzerland, becoming the first ever school band to perform at the festival. 22 bands from all over the world performed in the festival.
-
Fine imposed on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Chandigarh residence for littering
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh was fined Rs 10,000 by the city's civic body for leaving dirt around the premises. The challan, issued by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, was in the name of Central Reserve Police Force Battalion deputy superintendent of police Harjinder Singh. According to a PTI report, the address of the house as mentioned in the challan is House number-7, Sector-2, Chandigarh. The challan had been issued, local BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said.
-
Jharkhand: Second accused in woman police cop's murder case arrested
The police on Saturday arrested a second person in a case related to the murder of a Ranchi sub-inspector. The accused, Sajid, was the second occupant in the vehicle that mowed down Sandhya Topno in the wee hours of July 20, news agency ANI reported. SSP Ranchi, Kishor Kaushal, said two of Sajid's aides have also been detained and further investigation into the case was underway.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics