A massive fire broke out in Bengaluru’s Kadugodi area on Sunday afternoon, and firefighting teams rushed to the spot to control the flames. The incident happened at around 2 pm and the fire department confirmed that the incident did not occur in the reserve forest area but at a private property that is close to the forest in Kadugodi. Huge fire erupts near Bengaluru's Kadugodi reserve forest area. VIDEO

The property where the massive fire broke out was reportedly covered with dry grass and bushes, which led the fire to spread quickly. However, the fire was controlled even before it reached the forest area, and the officials from the fire department said that the reserve forest was not affected. By evening, the firefighters brought down the flames. No casualty has been reported.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kadugodi panicked and expressed concern after they saw a thick cloud of smoke and massive fire in their surroundings.

