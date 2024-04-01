 Huge fire erupts near Bengaluru's Kadugodi reserve forest area. VIDEO | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Huge fire erupts near Bengaluru's Kadugodi reserve forest area. VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024 09:31 AM IST

The incident happened at around 2 pm and the fire department confirmed that the incident did not occur in the reserve forest area but at a private property.

A massive fire broke out in Bengaluru’s Kadugodi area on Sunday afternoon, and firefighting teams rushed to the spot to control the flames. The incident happened at around 2 pm and the fire department confirmed that the incident did not occur in the reserve forest area but at a private property that is close to the forest in Kadugodi.

The property where the massive fire broke out was reportedly covered with dry grass and bushes, which led the fire to spread quickly. However, the fire was controlled even before it reached the forest area, and the officials from the fire department said that the reserve forest was not affected. By evening, the firefighters brought down the flames. No casualty has been reported.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kadugodi panicked and expressed concern after they saw a thick cloud of smoke and massive fire in their surroundings.

A user named Ashish Pathak wrote on X, “Already there’s water shortage in Bengaluru and now wonder how much water will be required to douse this massive fire? The message is loud n clear - Respect the Nature.”

Another user named Vikas said, “Great.. as if heat from sun was not enough.. let's create more heat from earth also”

Follow Us On