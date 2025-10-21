‘I prefer Bengaluru’: Man shares why he doesn’t prefer Delhi even after living there for 10 years

A recent post on microblogging platform X has sparked a lively discussion online after a man shared their positive experience of moving to Bengaluru from Delhi.
The user wrote that after living in Delhi for over 10 years, he now prefer Bengaluru, describing the city’s culture and people as “beautiful” and “great.” Man also suggested that many North Indians who migrate to Bengaluru “fail to assimilate to the local culture,” adding that embracing local traditions and values can make the experience of living in the city far more fulfilling.
“I have lived in Delhi for 10+ years and recently moved to Bengaluru. I prefer Bengaluru to Delhi. I think most North Indians fail to assimilate into the local culture. Bengaluru and its culture are beautiful. People are great too,” the user @gurudutt_biswal wrote on platform X.
The man’s post was in response to a post shared on platform X, which highlighted cultural differences in Bengaluru. He wrote that his client lives in Bengaluru, enjoys the pleasant weather, has a child enrolled in a top school, and both parents hold well-paying jobs. Yet, they want to move back to Gurugram as they feel a constant sense of being outsiders.
The post quickly gained traction, with many users echoing similar sentiments about the city’s cosmopolitan yet rooted culture.
Here's how social media reacted
'' Thanks for your words Gurudutt. Comes at a time when people pick isolated incidents from Bengaluru and tarnish the city’s image. Great to also know you have picked basic Kannada as well,'' a user said.
'' Kannadigas are already warm welcoming people. It takes very little effort to assimilate into the culture if you are open to learning about the place. Sadly it’s too much to ask for lot of immigrants and Kannadigas are starting to resent them, '' a second user wrote.
'' B'lore of today is not the same b'lore of 10-15 yrs back. Earlier it use to be fun,but today it has a big traffic issue and high cost of living due to cess and taxes by state govt. Even language chauvinists are destroying brand b'lore, '' a third user wrote.