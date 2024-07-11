 In Bengaluru, cab, auto drivers use Telegram, WhatsApp to compete against Ola-Uber's high commissions: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
ByYamini C S
Jul 11, 2024 07:30 PM IST

Bengaluru’s cab and auto drivers are bypassing traditional ride-hailing apps by using zero-commission services and duty groups on Telegram and WhatsApp.

Autorickshaw and cab drivers in Bengaluru are increasingly turning to Telegram and WhatsApp groups, alongside zero-commission app-based services, to challenge the dominance of ride-hailing giants such as Ola and Uber.

Drivers reportedly use "duty groups" on Telegram and WhatsApp, where cab drivers exchange trip requests and leads. (HT File/Representative use)
These new platforms, which include driver-union-backed apps, are creating significant competition for the aggregators, Moneycontrol reported.

Drivers reportedly use "duty groups" on Telegram and WhatsApp, where cab drivers exchange trip requests and leads. There are two main types of these duty groups: the first consists solely of drivers who share trip requests with others when they are unavailable, and the second type includes drivers, travel agents, and IT park representatives who post intracity travel requirements for employees after work hours, the report elaborated.

These groups allow drivers to avoid commission fees, with passengers paying only government-regulated fares. Once drivers or admins receive a ride request, they respond with their details and availability.

One prominent driver union, the Karnataka Chalakara Okkota (KCO), operates two large Telegram groups with over 56,000 members combined, the report stated. KCO’s founder, G Narayanaswamy, spoke to the publication and explained that these groups were created to avoid the high 30-40 per cent commission fees charged by Ola and Uber. They follow government-fixed fares and ensure driver credentials are up-to-date using the mParivahan app.

A veteran cab driver also said there are now around 40-50 such groups in Bengaluru. He started a specialized WhatsApp group for airport drivers to offer better fares compared to Ola and Uber, where drivers often see lower earnings due to high commission rates.

In response to this growing competition, ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber are exploring ways to retain drivers, such as offering a rewards program like Uber's ‘Uber Pro’, which offers cash credits and discounts on insurance, and various microloans. Uber is also enhancing driver support features, including upfront pricing and new subscription models, the report said.

Bengaluru
