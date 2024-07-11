KSRTC to launch new long-distance air-conditioned sleeper bus services from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, Puri: Report

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to launch its longest daily bus services to date, connecting Bengaluru with cities like Ahmedabad and Puri, which are both around 1,500 kilometres away from the Karnataka capital, the Deccan Herald reported. There is currently no direct bus service from Bengaluru to Puri, a renowned pilgrimage destination in Odisha. (Website)

Currently, KSRTC's longest bus routes are the Bengaluru-Mumbai and Bengaluru-Shirdi services, both covering around 1,000 kilometres.

KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbukumar spoke to the publication and said, “There is strong demand for bus services from Bengaluru to far-off places. The KSRTC has the largest fleet of Volvo buses and has a proven track record. We want to explore new routes.”

While several private operators already provide bus services from Bengaluru to distant destinations like Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Jaitaran, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer, there is currently no direct bus service from Bengaluru to Puri, a renowned pilgrimage destination in Odisha, the report said.

To launch these new services, KSRTC must secure approvals from the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, the states through which the routes will pass. “Talks have been initiated with the RTCs and are at an advanced stage. We are hopeful for a positive outcome soon,” Anbukumar added.

Typically, RTCs are open to the introduction of new services as long as they are limited in scope. Each route will operate with two buses — one for the outbound journey and one for the return trip. These air-conditioned sleeper buses will not include toilet facilities, and the fare is expected to be around ₹2,500, the publication further stated. The estimated travel time for each journey will be between 27 and 28 hours.