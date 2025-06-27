In major IT boost, Union minister Scindia launches direct weekly train between Bengaluru, Gwalior

In a major boost to IT aspirants, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated a new direct train service linking Gwalior to Bengaluru. The launch event took place at the Gwalior Railway Station, where Scindia also joined passengers for part of the inaugural journey, news agency ANI reported. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off Gwalior-Bengaluru express train, on Thursday, June 26, 2025.(PTI)

Joining the occasion virtually, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw extended their support and jointly flagged off the service online.

"It is a big gift for the region. For the first time in history, Gwalior is connected with Bengaluru. Residents of the Gwalior-Chambal division had to travel to Kota, Bina, and Bhopal to catch a train for Bengaluru, with an additional six to eight hours of journey time for the commuters. Today, the same journey has become easy with the blessings of the Prime Minister and with the help of the Railway Minister. Now, we will be able to reach Bengaluru from Gwalior in 30 hours. This train has a stoppage at Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Bina, Vidisha and Bhopal in the state," Scindia said, as quoted by the agency.

Describing the new route as a “major milestone” for the Gwalior-Chambal belt, Scindia said the train would bring considerable convenience to locals. This connection will especially benefit students heading to Bengaluru for higher education, job seekers looking for opportunities, and families wishing to stay connected, he told ANI.

He further credited the rapid pace of regional development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yadav. Scindia pointed to ongoing infrastructure improvements, noting that Gwalior is now linked to more destinations than ever before.

(With inputs from ANI)