India set to provide new energy to global aviation market, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is set to give new energy to the global aviation market because the country has prioritised connectivity infrastructure, as he inaugurated Boeing India’s Engineering and Technology Centre in Bengaluru on Friday. Modi said that the new facility demonstrated India’s commitment to driving global technology, and lauded the strides that Indian women had made in sectors such as aviation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, chief minister Siddaramaiah and others during the inauguration of the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center campus in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)

Speaking at the inauguration, Modi said that the new facility reinforces the government’s commitment to “Make In India, Make for the World.” “This campus strengthens India’s talent on the world stage. Today is a day that celebrates the fact that one day India will design aircraft for the future in this facility,” Modi said.

Built for ₹1600 crore, the 43-acre BIETC campus in Devanahalli is Boeing’s largest investment outside the United States, and will be a key cog in partnerships with startups, private enterprises and government ecosystems, contributing to the development of next-generation products for the global aerospace and defence industry.

Prime Minister Modi said that Karnataka has progressed into a major aviation hub, including the establishment of HAL’s helicopter factory, Asia’s largest helicopter manufacturing unit, in Tumkuru in February 2023. “Now, this global technology campus is also coming to them. This shows how Karnataka is developing as a major aviation hub,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government had a clear aim to boost women’s participation in aviation and aerospace, and create more opportunities for women, including fighter pilots and civil aviation. “It is part of our efforts that women’s participation should increase in every sector. And you will have seen our pledge during G 20 where we said in front of the world that it is now time for women led development. We are creating new opportunities for women in the aviation and aerospace sector. Whether it is fighter pilots or civil aviation, today India is leading in the sector of women pilots. I can say with pride that 15 percent of India’s pilots are women, which is three times the global average.

The Prime Minister also launched the Boeing Sukanya programme that will provide opportunities for women from across India to learn critical skills in STEM fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector and provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots. “We are honored and privileged to support Prime Minister Modi’s transformative vision for India, and we are grateful to have him dedicate the Boeing campus to foster aerospace innovation in the country,” said David L Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO.

The Prime Minister said that the beginning of the Boeing Sukanya programme will increase the contribution of women in the aviation sector even more. “This will help girls from remote corners of the country to fulfill their dreams,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India is world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, has witnessed considerable growth, with domestic passengers doubling in a decade. “Seeing such a huge demand, our airlines have ordered hundreds of new aircraft. This indicates that India is set to give new energy to the global aviation market..To maintain the growth of our aviation sector and make it even faster, India is taking continuous steps at the policy level. We are encouraging state governments to reduce taxes related to aviation fuel. We are also working to make aircraft leasing more accessible. Our goal is to reduce India’s offshore dependence on aircraft leasing and financing,” he said.

PM Modi spoke about the need for a robust aircraft manufacturing ecosystem in India, leveraging the country’s network of MSMEs, talent pool, and stable government. “India has a robust network of MSMEs. India has a vast pool of talent. India has a stable government,” the Prime Minister said.