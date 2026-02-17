‘India’s most happening city’: Sergio Gor’s Bengaluru evening with BJP MP features auto ride, dosa diplomacy | Watch
A video shared by the BJP MP shows the two travelling in an auto rickshaw through the city’s streets, with Sergio Gor recording the roads on his phone.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor spent a late evening in Bengaluru with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, combining street food with strategic conversation as the two spoke about the growing India-US partnership.
Sharing photographs and videos on X, Surya said he welcomed the ambassador to Karnataka’s capital and hosted him over masala dosa and strong filter coffee in Indiranagar.
The discussion, he said, centred on trade, technology and innovation, particularly in the backdrop of the recently finalised interim trade agreement between the two countries.
In his post, Surya said they had “an engaging conversation on the growing India US partnership, especially in trade, technology and innovation following the interim trade agreement” and added that he also introduced the ambassador to a “Namma Auto” ride, calling it “a memorable ride indeed.”
‘India’s most happening city’
A video shared by the BJP MP shows the two travelling in an auto rickshaw through the city’s streets, with Gor at one point recording the roads on his phone.
In the clip, Surya welcomes him to what he describes as “India’s best city” and “India’s most happening city,” thanking the ambassador for his role in strengthening India-United States relations. Gor, responding to the warm reception, described Surya as the “most incredible host” during his first visit to Bengaluru.
Focus on trade and technology
Surya later said that Ambassador Gor brings “uncommon energy and dynamism to diplomacy” and has a genuine belief in the “limitless potential” of India-US ties. He added that a late-night auto ride was the “real Bengaluru experience” and called the city the “crown jewel of the India-US partnership.”
Gor, in his own post, said he had just arrived in Bengaluru and praised the city’s energy, from startups to street food, calling it unmatched and thanking Surya for hosting him.
The visit comes soon after Ambassador Gor assumed office in India and New Delhi and Washington finalised the framework for a long-pending interim trade deal. Under the arrangement, reciprocal tariffs were reduced to 18 per cent. US President Donald Trump also removed the 25 per cent penalty tariffs on India that had earlier been imposed over its Russian oil imports.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.