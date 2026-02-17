‘India’s most happening city’: Sergio Gor’s Bengaluru evening with BJP MP features auto ride, dosa diplomacy | Watch

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor spent a late evening in Bengaluru with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, combining street food with strategic conversation as the two spoke about the growing India-US partnership. US ambassador Sergio Gor’s Bengaluru night with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (X) Sharing photographs and videos on X, Surya said he welcomed the ambassador to Karnataka’s capital and hosted him over masala dosa and strong filter coffee in Indiranagar. The discussion, he said, centred on trade, technology and innovation, particularly in the backdrop of the recently finalised interim trade agreement between the two countries.

In his post, Surya said they had “an engaging conversation on the growing India US partnership, especially in trade, technology and innovation following the interim trade agreement” and added that he also introduced the ambassador to a “Namma Auto” ride, calling it “a memorable ride indeed.” ‘India’s most happening city’ A video shared by the BJP MP shows the two travelling in an auto rickshaw through the city’s streets, with Gor at one point recording the roads on his phone. In the clip, Surya welcomes him to what he describes as “India’s best city” and “India’s most happening city,” thanking the ambassador for his role in strengthening India-United States relations. Gor, responding to the warm reception, described Surya as the “most incredible host” during his first visit to Bengaluru.