Infosys employee held for secretly filming women in restroom at Bengaluru campus: Report

A 28-year-old employee of IT major Infosys has been arrested for allegedly filming obscene videos of female colleagues inside a restroom at the company’s Electronic City campus. The shocking incident, which occurred on June 30, came to light after a vigilant female staffer noticed something unusual during her visit to the restroom, said a report in News18 An Infosys employee in Bengaluru has been arrested by police for secretly filming women in washroom

According to report, the woman spotted a strange reflection on the opposite wall, indicating someone was secretly recording. Initially unsure, she scanned the area and was stunned to discover a male colleague hiding inside, attempting to record her using a mobile phone. She immediately raised an alarm.

The accused, identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, originally from Andhra Pradesh, reportedly apologised on the spot when confronted. However, the matter escalated quickly after the victim reported the incident to the Infosys HR department.

Over 30 videos found in accused mobile

Upon examining the accused's phone, the internal team allegedly found over 30 explicit videos of different women recorded inside the office restroom. This discovery led to further outrage, especially after the victim’s husband learned of the incident and confronted the company’s management.

Subsequently, the woman filed a formal complaint at the Electronic City police station. Based on her statement and the evidence, Swapnil was arrested. He is now facing serious charges related to privacy invasion and sexual harassment. Infosys has not yet issued a detailed public statement on the matter.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated)