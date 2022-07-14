Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Interstate gang busted, 5 arrested
bengaluru news

Interstate gang busted, 5 arrested

The gang, who posed as nomads, lived in remote villages located in Araku and Senthipalli forest regions of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh, however, operated a network spread across the country, said police.
The anti-narcotics wing seized 5kg hashish oil worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore and 6kg ganja from them, an official statement said. (Representational photo)
The anti-narcotics wing seized 5kg hashish oil worth 4 crore and 6kg ganja from them, an official statement said. (Representational photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

An interstate gang of drug peddlers has been busted and four people, including two women have been arrested, said officials from Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday.

The anti-narcotics wing seized 5kg hashish oil worth 4 crore and 6kg ganja from them, an official statement said.

The gang, who posed as nomads, lived in remote villages located in Araku and Senthipalli forest regions of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh, however, operated a network spread across the country, said police.

“They had connections with drug peddlers of Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. The gang was in contact with drug peddlers from Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi and Hyderabad. They received advance money in cash,” said a senior CCB officer.

The gang would manufacture hashish oil using the ganja grown in the forests as per the order, said police. The women members of the gang would hide the drugs in bags containing groceries, said police.

They would put up makeshift tents beside the railway stations, said police. The peddlers would come to the stipulated places and take delivery of the drugs. The accused never used mobile phones, identity cards neither did they stay at one place, said CCB officials.

Joint commissioner (crime) Raman Gupta stated that the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (File)

    Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak flags off mobile healthcare units for 3 east U.P. districts

    Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak flagged off mobile healthcare units (MHUs) for three districts on Wednesday. “These MHUs meant for Balrampur, Chandauli and Varanasi will offer free diagnostic and medicine facilities. Telemedicine facility will also be offered to connect experts for opinion even from a remote village,” said Neelima Dwivedi, executive director, government affairs, MSD pharmaceuticals.

  • Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district. (Representational photo)

    Actor shot at, escapes unhurt in Belagavi

    Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice on Tuesday near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district, police said on Wednesday. The assailants fled from the location after the attack, however, police said that they have identified one of the attackers. Superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil said a relative of Bolannavar's brother is involved in the incident.

  • Shoba Narayan (HT Photo)

    Scrapbooking and other summer pleasures

    Before scrapbooking became a verb, a subculture with its own norms, colour-coded pens, communities and hashtag, it was an object that my mother and grandmother owned. I spend most of my working time tapping away on the computer. I mean human ancestors. I am not here to turn back the time or be nostalgic. I enjoy apps, games, Instagram and my iphone as much as you. You could garden and feel the earth.

  • Marine Drive waterlogged on Wednesday morning as a result of heavy rains and coastal road construction. (HT Photo)

    South Mumbai waterlogging, rains and coastal road suspected

    The incessant rains coupled with Wednesday morning's high tide, led to waterlogging in South Mumbai areas, including Marine Drive, where monsoon waterlogging used to be a rare phenomenon. The road outside Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana were waterlogged at 10am, said former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator from the area, Harshita Narwekar. Civic officials stated that the reason Marine Drive areas were waterlogged, was Wednesday's high tide.

  • The absconding accused was identified as Vinay Shrotriya alias Vinay Sharma from Firozabad and headed an inter -range registered gang. (Pic for representation)

    Gangster forcibly freed from police custody in Agra court

    Agra An accused booked under the Gangster Act was forcibly freed from police custody on Wednesday afternoon when he was brought to the civil court here for hearing. The policeman with the accused was hit on the head with a brick by those who got the latter freed. The injured cop is admitted for treatment of injuries.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out