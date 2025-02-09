'It costs less on my bike...': Bengaluru commuters slam Namma Metro for fare hikes

The increased fares for Bengaluru’s Namma Metro came into effect today (February 9), leaving many commuters frustrated with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) decision. While BMRCL stated that the fare hike ranges between 40-45%, several passengers claim their travel costs have surged by 80-90%, depending on the route and distance. BMRCL generated approximately ₹ 2 crore in daily revenue from metro operations before fare hike.

What people say?

Many commuters have voiced concerns over public transport becoming increasingly expensive, with some even considering switching to personal vehicles for their daily commute. One user on social media pointed out, “I travel 70 km daily, and taking my bike is now cheaper than using the metro. It’s ironic that public transport costs more than personal travel. Shame on #BMRCL.”

Another user termed the fare hike as "daylight robbery," highlighting the drastic increase in metro prices. “I used to pay ₹47, and they claim to have raised fares by 43%, but in reality, it feels like almost a 100% increase. How is this justified? They even removed the 5% discount on QR tickets,” the user wrote.

A commuter traveling from Kadugodi Tree Park to Byappanahalli noted that their fare had almost doubled. “I used to pay ₹33.25 for my journey, but now it's ₹60—almost a 90% hike,” they said.

Some have also questioned why metro fares are not standardized across the country, pointing out that Bengaluru now has the most expensive metro service in India. A social media user asked, “We pay the same percentage of tax regardless of the state, so why are metro fares so high in Bengaluru compared to North Indian states?”

Despite the backlash, BMRCL has maintained that the minimum fare remains unchanged at ₹10 for trips up to 2 km. However, longer journeys exceeding 25 km will now cost ₹90. The new fare structure was implemented based on recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee, which also proposed a 10% discount for smart card users on weekends and national holidays. Additionally, commuters using smart cards during non-peak hours will receive an extra 10% discount to promote digital transactions and ease ticketing congestion.

Currently, BMRCL generates approximately ₹2 crore in daily revenue from metro operations. With the revised fares, the corporation anticipates an additional revenue boost of around ₹80 lakh or more, depending on passenger volume.