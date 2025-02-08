Menu Explore
Bengaluru Metro fares to increase from Feb 9; Maximum fare set at 90, discounts for smart card users

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 08, 2025 05:58 PM IST

Despite earlier reports urging a delay, BMRCL confirmed the implementation of the new fare structure beginning February 9.

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is set to implement a fare hike from February 9, significantly increasing travel costs for regular commuters. The maximum ticket price will now be 90, up from the current 60, while smart card users will benefit from a 5% discount on fares.

Bengaluru Metro ride will cost more from February 7 as BMRCL revised fares. (X/@bykarthikreddy)
Bengaluru Metro ride will cost more from February 7 as BMRCL revised fares. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

Here is the new fare structure

As per the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the minimum fare will remain unchanged at 10 for journeys up to two kilometers. However, trips exceeding 25 kilometers will now cost 90. The revised pricing structure has been introduced based on recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee, which also proposed a 10% discount for smart card holders on weekends and national holidays. Additionally, the committee suggested an extra 10% discount for smart card users during non peak hours to encourage digital transactions and reduce ticketing congestion.

Currently, BMRCL earns around 2 crore daily from metro operations. With the fare increase, the corporation expects to generate an additional revenue of approximately 80 lakh or more, depending on passenger footfall. The recommendations for the fare revision were put forward by a panel led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice R. Tharani, alongside Satyendra Pal Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and E.V. Ramana Reddy, former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka. The committee conducted a detailed assessment of metro fare structures across India and internationally before finalizing its proposal.

The last metro fare revision in Bengaluru took place in June 2017. As the new pricing comes into effect, commuters await further updates on any possible modifications or additional discounts.

Though there were reports about new fare structure, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan earlier said that the central government directed BMRCL to hold the fare revision. However, BMRCL announced that the new fare structure will be implemented from February 9.

