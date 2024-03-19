JDS leaders express unhappiness at LS poll seat-sharing with BJP in Karnataka

The election in-charge, co-in-charges and core committee members of the Janata Dal (Secular) JDS expressed their displeasure over the announcement of the candidates of twenty Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka by BJP, said the party statement on Monday. JDS Supremo Deve Gowda.(PTI)

Party officials alleged that they were not taken into confidence when they were announced and the BJP leaders are trying to not to give the Kolar constituency to JDS said JDS Leaders in the meet.

In the meeting of the core committee members and election in-charges and co-in-charges held at the party's state office JP Bhavan, the leaders expressed their dissatisfaction in the presence of former prime minister, JDS national president HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister, party state president HD Kumaraswamy.

Leaders expressing their opinion one by one in the meeting said, BJP is neglecting us and our party from the beginning. BJP is leaving us, neglecting is in the election meeting and campaign. BJP is not calling us for any meeting. BJP has selected candidates for twenty constituencies. JDS Leaders expressed their frustration that the BJP did not take the JDS seniors into confidence.

If this happens in the beginning, what next? This is fatal for the party. The JD(S) party has the power to make sure the BJP's win in 18 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The leaders put pressure on the seniors by keeping the statistics that if 3 per cent to 4 per cent of the JDS votes go to the alliance candidate, the BJP will easily win 18 of the 28 constituencies, alleged the party leaders further.

Shouldn't HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy be invited to the Prime Minister's meetings? JDS did not call the local leaders for the Kalaburagi meeting either, they did it themselves.

JDS MLAs and former MLAs from Hyderabad-Karnataka have not been informed. Devegowda and Kumaraswamy could have been called to the Shimoga meeting.

There is no need to pledge our party and make an alliance. We have great respect for Modi, there is no second word about that. Such behavior was not expected from BJP. BJP is counting and thinking on losing the Kolar constituency. Should we have allied with BJP for just two seats? Announce Kolar candidate today. The leaders expressed their concern that such uncertainty will cause loss to the party, said the statement.

You have said from the beginning that Kolar is JDS constituency. You said that 5 constituencies including Kolar, Hassan, Mandya will come to JDS. However, the in-charges asked Kumaraswamy that BJP has reached 2 seats.

Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy listened calmly to the leaders and consoled the disgruntled leaders. HD Devegowda instructed Kumaraswamy to talk to Amit Shah, Nadda again, otherwise he will go to Delhi himself and speak.

Kumaraswamy told in the meeting that Amit Shah himself said that let's take a good decision for Kolar constituency, no step will be taken against the interest of the party for any reason. BJP leaders also know this.